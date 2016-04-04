Nusra Front's fight
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A member of Nusra Front climbs a pole where a Nusra flag was raised at a central square in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province, Syria May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A member of Nusra Front takes down a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the...more
Members of Nusra Front fire their weapon during an offensive to take control of the northwestern city of Ariha from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises from Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters said a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up, in northwestern Idlib province April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Members of Nusra Front gather before moving towards their positions during an offensive to take control of the northwestern city of Ariha from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter that belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad after it crashed in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib March 22, 2015. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human...more
Civil Defence members search for survivors at a Nusra Front headquarters that was targeted by what Nusra members said was a U.S.-led air strike, in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of Nusra Front carries his weapon as he squats in the town of the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Druze men look at smoke rising on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting between Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and Nusra Front and other Islamist fighters,...more
