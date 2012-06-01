Nuts about doughnuts
A man poses for photographers with an oversized donut during a donut giveaway marking the 75th annual National Donut Day in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy sells doughnuts on a road divider as supporters of Islami Jamiat Talaba, a student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, take part in an anti-American rally in Peshawar, Pakistan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz
Ali Leopold, 24, (L) and Andrew Herrold, 25, eat faux donuts at Fonuts bakery, which offers unfried, gluten-free and vegan donuts, in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. An estimated 18 million people in the United States are sensitive to...more
A blackboard is seen at Fonuts bakery, which offers unfried, gluten-free and vegan donuts in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Co-owner Waylynn Lucas tops donuts with bacon at Fonuts bakery, which offers unfried, gluten-free and vegan donuts, in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Co-owner Nancy Truman prepares a box of donuts for a customer at Fonuts bakery, which offers unfried, gluten-free and vegan donuts, in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of the band "Powerglove" carry their "Donuto" prop through the exhibition hall at the PAX East gaming conference in Boston, Massachusetts March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden place a donut order at Gingerbread House Bakery in Kokomo, Indiana, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Renault Formula One driver Jerome d'Ambrosio of Belgium drives as he performs a "doughnut" during the Renault F1 Machine City Demo event on a street in central Seoul October 3, 2010 . REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Customers wait inside a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store to collect on the promotion of a free doughnut to anyone with an "I Voted" sticker on election day in Washington, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Mitch Dumke
Dan Castellaneta, who gives voice to Homer Simpson, holds a donut at the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California July 24, 2007. The movie opens in the U.S. July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Customers buy donuts at a popular shopping mall in Taipei June 3, 2007. Some of the world's top donut chains have come rolling into China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan and elsewhere in the region as Asians embrace the Western fast food fad. Picture...more
Violetta, a worker at local 'Irena's' bakery, holds a plate with Polish donuts (Paczki) for the so-called "fat Thursday" when Poles eat donuts to mark the end of the carnival in Warsaw February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Katarina Stoltz
Residents of Pinecrest, Florida, a Miami suburb, line up at a donut shop after Hurricane Katrina passed through the area August 26, 2005. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A man prepares donuts at a restaurant in Athens, January 2004. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Sydney City Town Crier Graham Keating entertains people in a queue as he heralds the opening of a Krispy Kreme doughnut store in central Sydney May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Will Burgess
A customer samples a doughnut at the opening of the Krispy Kreme doughnut store at Harrods in London, October, 3, 2003. REUTERS/David Bebber
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go into production at the opening of the store at Harrods in London, October, 3, 2003. REUTERS/David Bebber
