Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 23, 2014 | 7:05pm EDT

NY cat cafe

<p>A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 20
<p>A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 20
<p>A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 20
<p>A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 20
<p>Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 20
<p>A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 20
<p>A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 20
<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 20
<p>A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 20
<p>A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 20
<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 20
<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 20
<p>A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 20
<p>A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 20
<p>A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 20
<p>A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 20
<p>A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 20
<p>A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 20
<p>A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside Facebook

Inside Facebook

Next Slideshows

Inside Facebook

Inside Facebook

A behind the scenes look at Facebook.

Apr 23 2014
Born free in South Africa

Born free in South Africa

Around 20 million South Africans - or some 40 percent of the population - are so-called "Born Frees," the term bestowed on the first generation to grow up with...

Apr 23 2014
Kim Jong Un's top guns

Kim Jong Un's top guns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army.

Apr 22 2014
Royals down under

Royals down under

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pay a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son, Prince George.

Apr 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast