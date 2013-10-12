Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 9:05pm EDT

NY Comic-Con

<p>A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 25
<p>Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 25
<p>A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 25
<p>A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 25
<p>A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 25
<p>A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 25
<p>A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 25
<p>A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 25
<p>Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 25
<p>Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 25
<p>Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 25
<p>A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 25
<p>Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 25
<p>Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 25
<p>A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 25
<p>A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 25
<p>Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 25
<p>A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 25
<p>Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 25
<p>A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 25
<p>A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 25
<p>A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 25
<p>A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
24 / 25
<p>A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 11, 2013

A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

The dresses and creations at Ukrainian Fashion Week.

Oct 11 2013
Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.

Oct 10 2013
Rockettes rehearsal

Rockettes rehearsal

A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

Oct 09 2013
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.

Oct 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast