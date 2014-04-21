Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Apr 20, 2014 | 11:59pm EDT

NY Easter Parade

<p>Participants posing for portraits during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

<p>A participant dressed in costume holds an umbrella at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Rollerna poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Kristen Lee Seargent poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Mary Ann Smith poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Jennifer Maufrais poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Antonio Scritole poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Kate Rose poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Elena Megaro poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Ruben Alonso poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Melody Cooper poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Paulina Watona poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Ari Seth Cohen poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Debra Rappaport poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Mike Angell poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Arielle Dawkins poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Mary Ann Dunn poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Ariel Martin poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman smiles during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>People dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>People wear pink flamingo hats as they attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Men dressed in costumes participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Participants dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man holds his dog as they participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

