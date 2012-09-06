Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 6, 2012 | 12:10pm EDT

NY fashion goes to the dogs

<p>Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" after modeling at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. The event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a "dog-walk" as opposed to a catwalk seen at regular fashion shows. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" after modeling at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. The event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a...more

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" after modeling at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. The event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a "dog-walk" as opposed to a catwalk seen at regular fashion shows. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 12
<p>A blind Persian cat "Million Dollar Baby" is presented at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A blind Persian cat "Million Dollar Baby" is presented at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A blind Persian cat "Million Dollar Baby" is presented at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 12
<p>Chihuahua "Gene Simmons" walks the red carpet at the feet of owner Cindy Guyer at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Chihuahua "Gene Simmons" walks the red carpet at the feet of owner Cindy Guyer at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Chihuahua "Gene Simmons" walks the red carpet at the feet of owner Cindy Guyer at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 12
<p>"Lila" the Dachshund peers between the legs of owner Laura Tonnini at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

"Lila" the Dachshund peers between the legs of owner Laura Tonnini at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

"Lila" the Dachshund peers between the legs of owner Laura Tonnini at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 12
<p>Anthony Rubio poses with his Chihuahua "Bogie" at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Anthony Rubio poses with his Chihuahua "Bogie" at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Anthony Rubio poses with his Chihuahua "Bogie" at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 12
<p>"Lucy" the Yorkshire Terrier glances up on the runway at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

"Lucy" the Yorkshire Terrier glances up on the runway at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

"Lucy" the Yorkshire Terrier glances up on the runway at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 12
<p>"Scotch", a dog, is seen at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

"Scotch", a dog, is seen at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

"Scotch", a dog, is seen at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 12
<p>Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" aloft at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" aloft at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Ruben Santana holds pet Poodle mix "Dana" aloft at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 12
<p>A detail shot of clothes worn by (L-R) Portuguese Water Dogs "Sabrina" and "Darren" at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A detail shot of clothes worn by (L-R) Portuguese Water Dogs "Sabrina" and "Darren" at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A detail shot of clothes worn by (L-R) Portuguese Water Dogs "Sabrina" and "Darren" at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 12
<p>A dog is placed on the runway at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A dog is placed on the runway at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A dog is placed on the runway at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 12
<p>Ashley Talmage holds her Yorkshire-Pomeranian cross "Riley" aloft as they pose in New York Giants uniform at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Ashley Talmage holds her Yorkshire-Pomeranian cross "Riley" aloft as they pose in New York Giants uniform at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Ashley Talmage holds her Yorkshire-Pomeranian cross "Riley" aloft as they pose in New York Giants uniform at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 12
<p>A dog participates in the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A dog participates in the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A dog participates in the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
At the LA County Fair

At the LA County Fair

Next Slideshows

At the LA County Fair

At the LA County Fair

The Los Angeles County Fair, the nation's largest, celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

Sep 06 2012
Putin vs. the wild

Putin vs. the wild

A look at Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man of the wilderness.

Sep 06 2012
Quake hits Costa Rica

Quake hits Costa Rica

A powerful earthquake rocks Costa Rica.

Sep 06 2012
Solar flares

Solar flares

Stunning images from the surface of our Sun.

Sep 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast