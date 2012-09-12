Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 12, 2012 | 11:10am EDT

NY Fashion Week

<p>A model presenting a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presenting a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presenting a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 80
<p>Designer Katie Gallagher (R) adjusts a models before she presents a creation from the designer's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Designer Katie Gallagher (R) adjusts a models before she presents a creation from the designer's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Designer Katie Gallagher (R) adjusts a models before she presents a creation from the designer's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 80
<p>A model talks on her cell phone backstage at the Herve Leger Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model talks on her cell phone backstage at the Herve Leger Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model talks on her cell phone backstage at the Herve Leger Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 80
<p>A model has her make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model has her make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model has her make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
4 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
5 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
6 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Y-3 Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Y-3 Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Y-3 Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation by Farah Angsana Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation by Farah Angsana Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation by Farah Angsana Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
9 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Choi Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Choi Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Richard Choi Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
10 / 80
<p>Designer Katie Gallagher walks on the runway before presenting her Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designer Katie Gallagher walks on the runway before presenting her Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Designer Katie Gallagher walks on the runway before presenting her Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation by Monique Lhuillier at the Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation by Monique Lhuillier at the Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation by Monique Lhuillier at the Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
13 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Choi Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Choi Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Richard Choi Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
14 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
15 / 80
<p>Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation by Farah Angsana Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation by Farah Angsana Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation by Farah Angsana Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 80
<p>A model gets her hair and makeup done before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model gets her hair and makeup done before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model gets her hair and makeup done before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
18 / 80
<p>Models eat backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Models eat backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Models eat backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
19 / 80
<p>An attendee takes a photo as models present creations for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

An attendee takes a photo as models present creations for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

An attendee takes a photo as models present creations for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
20 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Models present creations from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Models present creations from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 80
<p>Model Karen Bjornson presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Model Karen Bjornson presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Model Karen Bjornson presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
22 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
23 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Gavin Rajah Spring/Summer 2013 collection as part of the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model presents a creation from the Gavin Rajah Spring/Summer 2013 collection as part of the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Gavin Rajah Spring/Summer 2013 collection as part of the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
25 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
26 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
27 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A model presents a creation for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
28 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
29 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Richard Chai Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Models present creations from the Richard Chai Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Models present creations from the Richard Chai Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
30 / 80
<p>A model rests backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A model rests backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model rests backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
31 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
32 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation during the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
33 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model presents a creation from the Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
34 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model presents a creation from the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
35 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
36 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
37 / 80
<p>Google founder Sergey Brin (L) and designer Diane von Furstenberg sit and watch the rehearsal for her Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Google founder Sergey Brin (L) and designer Diane von Furstenberg sit and watch the rehearsal for her Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product...more

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Google founder Sergey Brin (L) and designer Diane von Furstenberg sit and watch the rehearsal for her Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
38 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
39 / 80
<p>A model tries on a pair of shoes before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model tries on a pair of shoes before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model tries on a pair of shoes before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
40 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Maki Oh Spring/Summer 2013 collection as part of the African Icons show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model presents a creation from the Maki Oh Spring/Summer 2013 collection as part of the African Icons show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Maki Oh Spring/Summer 2013 collection as part of the African Icons show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
41 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
42 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Norisol Ferrari Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
43 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from pop singer Avril Lavigne's Abbey Dawn Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model presents a creation from pop singer Avril Lavigne's Abbey Dawn Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from pop singer Avril Lavigne's Abbey Dawn Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
44 / 80
<p>A member of the audience watches as a model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A member of the audience watches as a model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A member of the audience watches as a model presents a creation from the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
45 / 80
<p>A model waits backstage before the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2013 during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A model waits backstage before the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2013 during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model waits backstage before the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2013 during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
46 / 80
<p>A model has her make-up done backstage before the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2013 during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model has her make-up done backstage before the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2013 during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model has her make-up done backstage before the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2013 during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
47 / 80
<p>A model is given instructions during rehearsals for the Lela Rose Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A model is given instructions during rehearsals for the Lela Rose Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model is given instructions during rehearsals for the Lela Rose Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
48 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation from the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
49 / 80
<p>Model Coco Rocha walks down the runway as she presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Model Coco Rocha walks down the runway as she presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Model Coco Rocha walks down the runway as she presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
50 / 80
<p>A model has her hair done backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model has her hair done backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model has her hair done backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
51 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation by Monique Lhuillier at the Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation by Monique Lhuillier at the Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation by Monique Lhuillier at the Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
52 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
53 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation from the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
54 / 80
<p>A model waits during the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A model waits during the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model waits during the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
55 / 80
<p>A reflection of models is seen as they present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A reflection of models is seen as they present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A reflection of models is seen as they present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
56 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Models present creations from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Models present creations from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
57 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model presents a creation from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
58 / 80
<p>A designer uses a needle and thread backstage before the African Icons show, during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A designer uses a needle and thread backstage before the African Icons show, during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A designer uses a needle and thread backstage before the African Icons show, during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
59 / 80
<p>Models have their make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Models have their make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Models have their make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
60 / 80
<p>A model prepares for the BCBG Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model prepares for the BCBG Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model prepares for the BCBG Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
61 / 80
<p>Designer Derek Lam watches models walk before presenting his Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Designer Derek Lam watches models walk before presenting his Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Designer Derek Lam watches models walk before presenting his Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
62 / 80
<p>A model runs off the runway during rehearsals before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model runs off the runway during rehearsals before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model runs off the runway during rehearsals before the start of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
63 / 80
<p>Fashion designer Norisol Ferrari (facing camera) is hugged by a supporter after the presentation of her Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. The collection is Ferrari's first runway show. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Fashion designer Norisol Ferrari (facing camera) is hugged by a supporter after the presentation of her Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. The collection is Ferrari's first runway show. REUTERS/Keith...more

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Fashion designer Norisol Ferrari (facing camera) is hugged by a supporter after the presentation of her Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. The collection is Ferrari's first runway show. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
64 / 80
<p>Designer Donna Karan (L) sits in the audience seats prior to the presentation of her Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Designer Donna Karan (L) sits in the audience seats prior to the presentation of her Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Designer Donna Karan (L) sits in the audience seats prior to the presentation of her Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
65 / 80
<p>A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A woman watches a model present a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
66 / 80
<p>Model spell out the word cheers as they present creations from a past collection of fashion designer Betsey Johnson at Johnson's retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Model spell out the word cheers as they present creations from a past collection of fashion designer Betsey Johnson at Johnson's retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith...more

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Model spell out the word cheers as they present creations from a past collection of fashion designer Betsey Johnson at Johnson's retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
67 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from a past collection of fashion designer Betsey Johnson at Johnson's retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from a past collection of fashion designer Betsey Johnson at Johnson's retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from a past collection of fashion designer Betsey Johnson at Johnson's retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
68 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
69 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
70 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
71 / 80
<p>A security guard waits behind the scenes as a model rehearses before the Sophie Theallet Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A security guard waits behind the scenes as a model rehearses before the Sophie Theallet Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A security guard waits behind the scenes as a model rehearses before the Sophie Theallet Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
72 / 80
<p>An assistant holds a make-up face chart backstage at the Sophie Theallet Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation rehearsal during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

An assistant holds a make-up face chart backstage at the Sophie Theallet Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation rehearsal during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

An assistant holds a make-up face chart backstage at the Sophie Theallet Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation rehearsal during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
73 / 80
<p>A model waits backstage at the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model waits backstage at the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model waits backstage at the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
74 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation at the Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation at the Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
75 / 80
<p>Performance artist Cara Elizabeth stands in front of the Lincoln Center during the Spring/Summer 2013 collection shows at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Performance artist Cara Elizabeth stands in front of the Lincoln Center during the Spring/Summer 2013 collection shows at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Performance artist Cara Elizabeth stands in front of the Lincoln Center during the Spring/Summer 2013 collection shows at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
76 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation during the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
77 / 80
<p>Models present creations during the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models present creations during the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Models present creations during the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
78 / 80
<p>A model has make-up applied before the John Bartlett Spring/Summer 2013 show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A model has make-up applied before the John Bartlett Spring/Summer 2013 show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

A model has make-up applied before the John Bartlett Spring/Summer 2013 show during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
79 / 80
<p>Photographers take pictures of a model prior to the presentation of the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Photographers take pictures of a model prior to the presentation of the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Photographers take pictures of a model prior to the presentation of the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
80 / 80
View Again
View Next
People's "Best Dressed"

People's "Best Dressed"

Next Slideshows

People's

People's "Best Dressed"

Gwyneth Paltrow tops People magazine's "Best Dressed" list.

Sep 12 2012
What models eat

What models eat

Edamame, noodles and sandwiches are just a few of the snacks that models have been photographed eating backstage.

Sep 10 2012
21 Jumpsuits

21 Jumpsuits

Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to step out in a figure-hugging one piece.

Sep 07 2012
MTV Video Awards

MTV Video Awards

The best of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sep 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast