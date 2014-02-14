NY Fashion Week
A model presents a creation of Marc Jacobs during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations by Ralph Lauren during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A fashionista walks though the slush to leave Lincoln Center, the site of New York Fashion Week, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of J. Mendel during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure setting. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of The Blonds during New York Fashion Week in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations by Marchesa's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Model Karlie Kloss has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations by Vera Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure mode. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests after presenting his Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from Mara Hoffman's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Nicole Miller 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model rehearses before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is made up before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Creatures of the Wind Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models are made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The audience look at a model presenting a creation from the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Freshly cut hair sits on a models face before the presentation of the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The audience waits for the start of the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
