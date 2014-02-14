Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 14, 2014 | 1:05pm EST

NY Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation of Marc Jacobs during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation of Marc Jacobs during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation of Marc Jacobs during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 50
<p>Models present creations by Ralph Lauren during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations by Ralph Lauren during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations by Ralph Lauren during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 50
<p>A fashionista walks though the slush to leave Lincoln Center, the site of New York Fashion Week, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A fashionista walks though the slush to leave Lincoln Center, the site of New York Fashion Week, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

A fashionista walks though the slush to leave Lincoln Center, the site of New York Fashion Week, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation of J. Mendel during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure setting. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation of J. Mendel during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure setting. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation of J. Mendel during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure setting. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 50
<p>Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation of The Blonds during New York Fashion Week in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation of The Blonds during New York Fashion Week in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation of The Blonds during New York Fashion Week in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 50
<p>Models present creations by Marchesa's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations by Marchesa's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations by Marchesa's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 50
<p>A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 50
<p>Models present creations from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 50
<p>Model Karlie Kloss has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Karlie Kloss has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

Model Karlie Kloss has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 50
<p>Models present creations by Vera Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations by Vera Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations by Vera Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
13 / 50
<p>Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 50
<p>Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 50
<p>People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 50
<p>Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
17 / 50
<p>Models present creations of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure mode. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models present creations of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure mode. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. Picture taken with in camera multiple exposure mode. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 50
<p>People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 50
<p>Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests after presenting his Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests after presenting his Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests after presenting his Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
20 / 50
<p>A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
21 / 50
<p>Models present creations from Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations from Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
22 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from Mara Hoffman's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Mara Hoffman's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation from Mara Hoffman's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
23 / 50
<p>Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 14, 2014

Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
24 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
25 / 50
<p>A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
26 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation of Herve Leger during New York Fashion Week in New York February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
27 / 50
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag &amp; Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Rag & Bone Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
28 / 50
<p>Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
29 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Nicole Miller 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models present creations from the Nicole Miller 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations from the Nicole Miller 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
30 / 50
<p>A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
31 / 50
<p>Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
32 / 50
<p>A model rehearses before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model rehearses before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model rehearses before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
33 / 50
<p>Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
34 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
35 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
36 / 50
<p>A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
37 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
38 / 50
<p>A model is made up before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model is made up before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
39 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Creatures of the Wind Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A model presents a creation from the Creatures of the Wind Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Creatures of the Wind Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
40 / 50
<p>A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
41 / 50
<p>A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
42 / 50
<p>Models are made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models are made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
43 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
44 / 50
<p>The audience look at a model presenting a creation from the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

The audience look at a model presenting a creation from the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

The audience look at a model presenting a creation from the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
45 / 50
<p>Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
46 / 50
<p>Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 14, 2014

Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
47 / 50
<p>A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 14, 2014

A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2014. February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
48 / 50
<p>Freshly cut hair sits on a models face before the presentation of the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Freshly cut hair sits on a models face before the presentation of the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 14, 2014

Freshly cut hair sits on a models face before the presentation of the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
49 / 50
<p>The audience waits for the start of the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

The audience waits for the start of the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 14, 2014

The audience waits for the start of the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
House of Cards premiere

House of Cards premiere

Next Slideshows

House of Cards premiere

House of Cards premiere

The premiere for the second season of Netflix political drama House of Cards.

Feb 14 2014
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage scenes at New York Fashion Week.

Feb 14 2014
Model portraits

Model portraits

Backstage portraits of the Betsey Johnson models at NYFW.

Feb 13 2014
Spotted at NYFW

Spotted at NYFW

Celebrity sightings at New York Fashion Week.

Feb 13 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast