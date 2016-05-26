NY Fleet Week
U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan passes the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the U.S. Navy pose for a photo with a newly married couple from Japan in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Navy sailors walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People watch as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sailors and Marines line the deck of the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan as it arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People watch as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Navy sailors laugh as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Navy sailors walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People watch as the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Bainbridge, arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A U.S. Navy sailor reacts to a street hawker as he walks through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan passes the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Marines walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
American Merchant Mariners' Memorial is seen as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
