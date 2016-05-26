Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 26, 2016 | 11:10am EDT

NY Fleet Week

U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 18
The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan passes the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan passes the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan passes the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 18
Members of the U.S. Navy pose for a photo with a newly married couple from Japan in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Members of the U.S. Navy pose for a photo with a newly married couple from Japan in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Members of the U.S. Navy pose for a photo with a newly married couple from Japan in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 18
U.S. Navy sailors walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 18
People watch as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People watch as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
People watch as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 18
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 18
Sailors and Marines line the deck of the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan as it arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sailors and Marines line the deck of the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan as it arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Sailors and Marines line the deck of the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan as it arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 18
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 18
People watch as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People watch as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
People watch as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 18
U.S. Navy sailors laugh as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors laugh as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors laugh as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 18
U.S. Navy sailors walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 18
People watch as the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Bainbridge, arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People watch as the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Bainbridge, arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
People watch as the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Bainbridge, arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 18
A U.S. Navy sailor reacts to a street hawker as he walks through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A U.S. Navy sailor reacts to a street hawker as he walks through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A U.S. Navy sailor reacts to a street hawker as he walks through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 18
The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan passes the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan passes the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan passes the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 18
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 18
U.S. Marines walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Marines walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Marines walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 18
American Merchant Mariners' Memorial is seen as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

American Merchant Mariners' Memorial is seen as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
American Merchant Mariners' Memorial is seen as the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrives in New York Harbor to mark the beginning of Fleet Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 18
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors stop to take photographs as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The future of space

The future of space

Next Slideshows

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

May 26 2016
Shirts off for Hillary

Shirts off for Hillary

Two male supporters take off their shirts at a Hillary Clinton rally in California.

May 25 2016
Hurt lockers of the Middle East

Hurt lockers of the Middle East

Bomb disposal units remove the threat of explosives in the conflict zones of Syria and Iraq.

May 25 2016
Syria in ruins

Syria in ruins

Images of a landscape devastated by war.

May 25 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast