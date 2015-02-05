Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 4, 2015 | 8:00pm EST

NY train in flames

Workers attempt to release the vehicle that was struck by a commuter train from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Workers attempt to release the vehicle that was struck by a commuter train from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Workers attempt to release the vehicle that was struck by a commuter train from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 20
Members of the NTSB and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials observe the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the NTSB and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials observe the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Members of the NTSB and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials observe the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 20
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority Emergency Unit officer investigates the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority Emergency Unit officer investigates the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority Emergency Unit officer investigates the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 20
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority officer walks past the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority officer walks past the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority officer walks past the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 20
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 20
Commuters affected by Tuesday night's train crash exit a bus, provided by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), as they arrive to get a train from the North White Plains station in White Plains, New York February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Commuters affected by Tuesday night's train crash exit a bus, provided by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), as they arrive to get a train from the North White Plains station in White Plains, New York February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Commuters affected by Tuesday night's train crash exit a bus, provided by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), as they arrive to get a train from the North White Plains station in White Plains, New York February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 20
Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials walk past a damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials walk past a damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials walk past a damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 20
Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials point at the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials point at the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials point at the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 20
Firefighters carry a stretcher over railroad tracks at the site of an accident involving a commuter train in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters carry a stretcher over railroad tracks at the site of an accident involving a commuter train in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Firefighters carry a stretcher over railroad tracks at the site of an accident involving a commuter train in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 20
Firefighters stand outside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters stand outside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Firefighters stand outside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 20
A car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
An official uses a flashlight as he looks inside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An official uses a flashlight as he looks inside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
An official uses a flashlight as he looks inside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 20
Emergency workers stand by near where a car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emergency workers stand by near where a car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Emergency workers stand by near where a car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pauses as he speaks at a mewsconference near the site where a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train had hit a car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pauses as he speaks at a mewsconference near the site where a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train had hit a car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pauses as he speaks at a mewsconference near the site where a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train had hit a car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
Emergency workers stand near a burned out Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that hit at least one car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emergency workers stand near a burned out Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that hit at least one car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Emergency workers stand near a burned out Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that hit at least one car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
Firefighters and Emergency workers stand near a burnt Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Firefighters and Emergency workers stand near a burnt Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Firefighters and Emergency workers stand near a burnt Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Emergency workers stand near a burned out Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that hit at least one car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emergency workers stand near a burned out Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that hit at least one car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Emergency workers stand near a burned out Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that hit at least one car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
A New York State policeman holds a hot beverage while looking towards a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A New York State policeman holds a hot beverage while looking towards a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A New York State policeman holds a hot beverage while looking towards a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 20
Emergency workers stand near a car sitting crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emergency workers stand near a car sitting crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Emergency workers stand near a car sitting crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 20
A Medical Examiner's van is parked near a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that had hit a car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Medical Examiner's van is parked near a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that had hit a car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A Medical Examiner's van is parked near a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that had hit a car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The Devil's Brigade

The Devil's Brigade

Next Slideshows

The Devil's Brigade

The Devil's Brigade

Members of the WW2 special forces unit, forerunners of the Navy SEALS, receive a Congressional Gold Medal.

Feb 04 2015
Foreign-owned shops looted

Foreign-owned shops looted

Shops are looted amid a protest west of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Feb 04 2015
Fighting measles

Fighting measles

The global effort to combat the disease.

Feb 03 2015
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.

Feb 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast