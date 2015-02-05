NY train in flames
Workers attempt to release the vehicle that was struck by a commuter train from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the NTSB and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials observe the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority Emergency Unit officer investigates the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority officer walks past the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Commuters affected by Tuesday night's train crash exit a bus, provided by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), as they arrive to get a train from the North White Plains station in White Plains, New York February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials walk past a damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials point at the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Firefighters carry a stretcher over railroad tracks at the site of an accident involving a commuter train in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters stand outside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An official uses a flashlight as he looks inside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Emergency workers stand by near where a car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pauses as he speaks at a mewsconference near the site where a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train had hit a car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more
Emergency workers stand near a burned out Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that hit at least one car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighters and Emergency workers stand near a burnt Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers stand near a burned out Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that hit at least one car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A New York State policeman holds a hot beverage while looking towards a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Emergency workers stand near a car sitting crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Medical Examiner's van is parked near a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Railroad commuter train that had hit a car near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
