NYC building collapse

Shards of glass are seen next to wilted flowers outside St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church near the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 12, 2014. A building collapsed in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen, setting off a search for anyone trapped in the debris, officials said. Massive clouds of smoke billowed from the charred rubble of the structure on the largely residential block at East 116th Street and Park Avenue in East Harlem, which reportedly collapsed sometime after 9 a.m. (1300 GMT). REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER RELIGION)