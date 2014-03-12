NYC building collapse
New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York City firefighter looks out onto the rubble of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Metro North passengers look out from the windows as New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Firefighters search the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman cries as she is brought to the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Metro North passengers wait for trains at Grand Central Terminal in New York, March 12, 2014. Metro-North Railroad, which had shut down train traffic moving through Manhattan while it cleared debris from the tracks adjacent to the explosion and...more
New York City firefighters examine the rubble at a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Smoke rises from the rubble at a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office
A victim is evacuated by emergency personnel near a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Smoke billows from the site of a building collapse as debris litters railway tracks in this aerial photograph taken over Harlem, New York on March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Isler/NYonAir
Shards of glass are seen next to wilted flowers outside St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church near the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 12, 2014. A building collapsed in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday, killing at least one person and...more
Firemen stand in the rubble at a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office
Firemen continue to spray water on the rubble at a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office
People examine the rubble on tracks near the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Smoke is seen at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters search through debris and rubble at the site of a building collapse and fire in Harlem, New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks near the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Alicia Thomas (L), who lived in one of the two buildings destroyed in an explosion in the East Harlem section of New York City, is comforted by her friend Shivon Dollar on 117th street in New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighters walk though smoke at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man is loaded onto a stretcher by emergency service workers near the scene of where two buildings collapsed after an apparent explosion and fire in the East Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A camera drone flown by Brian Wilson flies near the scene where two buildings were destroyed in an explosion, in the East Harlem section in New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
School children wear protective masks near the site of where two buildings were destroyed in an explosion in the East Harlem section in New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A victim is evacuated by emergency personnel near a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Residents watch from the side lines of a building collapse in Harlem, New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A victim is evacuated by emergency personal near a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People watch as New York City firefighters examine the rubble at a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Police and emergency personnel attend to a man on East 116th street near a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers and firefighters use a gurney to transport an injured victim from the site of a building collapse and fire in Harlem, New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Residents wearing face masks comfort each other at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman covers her face to protect from thick smoke in the East Harlem section in New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
