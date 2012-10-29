Edition:
NYC closed

<p>Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A woman takes a photo at Beach 98th street on the boardwalk at Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A man peers into a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A police office questions two surfers as they climb under a fence after surfing in Coney Island in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee tapes off the turnstiles to bar access to the subway in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A closed sign is displayed on a door to Grand Central Terminal in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A New York Police officer guards a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A man walks by a boarded up storefront in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>Travelers from South Korea use their mobile phones after arriving to an empty terminal as flights were cancelled at LaGuardia airport in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>Cars make their way to the highway as a sign warns of high winds in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>People walk past the Guggenheim Museum, which is closed, as the Hurricane Sandy approaches, in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>Subway riders wait for the last train at Penn Station in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>People pull their luggage at Times Square as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

<p>Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Monday, October 29, 2012

