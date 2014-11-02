NYC Marathon
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.
Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.
Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.
Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.
Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.
Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.
Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.
Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.
Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.
Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.
Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.
A man crosses the race course dodging runners.
Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.
Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.
