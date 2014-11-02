Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 2, 2014 | 6:25pm EST

NYC Marathon

A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
Close
1 / 24
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.

Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.
Close
2 / 24
Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.

Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.
Close
3 / 24
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
Close
4 / 24
Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
Close
5 / 24
The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.

The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.
Close
6 / 24
Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.

Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.
Close
7 / 24
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.

Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.
Close
8 / 24
Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.

Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.
Close
9 / 24
Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.

Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.
Close
10 / 24
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.

Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.
Close
11 / 24
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.

Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.
Close
12 / 24
Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.

Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.
Close
13 / 24
Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.

Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.
Close
14 / 24
Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.
Close
15 / 24
Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.

Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.
Close
16 / 24
Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.

Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.
Close
17 / 24
Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.

Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.
Close
18 / 24
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.

Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.
Close
19 / 24
A man crosses the race course dodging runners.

A man crosses the race course dodging runners.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A man crosses the race course dodging runners.
Close
20 / 24
Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.

Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.
Close
21 / 24
Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
Close
22 / 24
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.
Close
23 / 24
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 01 2014
Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash

Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash

The explosion of the Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship over California.

Nov 01 2014
Peshmerga reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga fighters head to Kobani to try to help fellow Kurds break the siege.

Oct 31 2014
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the month of October.

Oct 31 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast