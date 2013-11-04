NYC Marathon
Two runners embrace after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Runners make their way through the borough of Queens during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A runner is helped after getting cramps on her way through the borough of Manhattan during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERSEduardo Munoz
Runners make their way through the borough of Manhattan during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERSEduardo Munoz
Spectators holding a Japanese flag cheer on runners as they make their way through the borough of Queens during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. Behind Hug are second-place finisher Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa and third-place finisher Kurt...more
Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya runs in the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Meb Keflezighi of the U.S., silver medalist in the 2004 Olympics marathon, collapses to the ground after finishing the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A runner carrying the U.S. flag and wearing a t-shirt that says "Boston Strong" crosses the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sabrina Mockenhaupt of Germany falls to the ground after finishing in seventh place in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Discarded cups are seen along the route as runners make their way through the borough of Queens during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two runners embrace after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police tape is seen as runners make their way through the borough of Queens during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A runner dressed as "Marathonman" is checked by a New York Police Department officer as he arrives to take part in the New York City Marathon on Staten Island, New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Runners make their way through the borough of Manhattan during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERSEduardo Munoz
A New York Police Department officer performs security check on a runner who has arrived to take part in the New York City Marathon on Staten Island, New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Men's elite runners make their way through the borough of Manhattan during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
