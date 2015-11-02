Edition:
NYC Marathon

Stanley Biwott of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. At right is Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
A runner strikes a pose at the finish line after completing the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. At rear is second-place finisher Josh George of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Mary Keitany (L) and Stanley Biwott of Kenya pose together after winning the women's and men's divisions of the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York's Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line at the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners from France help each other cross the finish line at the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Tatyana McFadden of the U.S. congratulated by her family members Donna McFadden (L) and Deborah McFadden (R) after Tatyana won the women's wheelchair division of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
An exhausted runner leans on a railing after finishing the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners run across the finish line at the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners embrace at the finish line after completing the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, November 01, 2015
A man holds up a sign for the runners taking part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, November 01, 2015
A man dressed in costume high fives with runners in Queens during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, November 01, 2015
A woman holds a sign as runners make their way through Queens during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners make their way over the Pulaski Bridge in Queens borough the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, November 01, 2015
The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is seen behind runners as they enter Brooklyn after the start of the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York Cirty Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, November 01, 2015
Medals for finishers hang on racks at the finish area ahead of the start of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, November 01, 2015
