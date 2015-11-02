NYC Marathon
Stanley Biwott of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. At right is Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services. REUTERS/Mike...more
A runner strikes a pose at the finish line after completing the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. At rear is second-place finisher Josh George of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike...more
Mary Keitany (L) and Stanley Biwott of Kenya pose together after winning the women's and men's divisions of the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York's Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line at the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Runners from France help each other cross the finish line at the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tatyana McFadden of the U.S. congratulated by her family members Donna McFadden (L) and Deborah McFadden (R) after Tatyana won the women's wheelchair division of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An exhausted runner leans on a railing after finishing the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Runners run across the finish line at the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Runners embrace at the finish line after completing the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds up a sign for the runners taking part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed in costume high fives with runners in Queens during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a sign as runners make their way through Queens during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Runners make their way over the Pulaski Bridge in Queens borough the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is seen behind runners as they enter Brooklyn after the start of the New York City Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York Cirty Marathon in New York November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Medals for finishers hang on racks at the finish area ahead of the start of the 2015 New York City Marathon in Central Park, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Royals win World Series
The Kansas City Royals take their first championship in 30 years.
Turkey's AK Party wins majority
Turkey's Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to an unexpected victory boosting the power of President Tayyip Erdogan but may sharpen deep social divisions.
Halloween tricks and treats
Revelers wear costumes to mark Halloween.
Israeli-Palestinian wave of violence
Religious and political tensions have sparked the worst violence since the 2014 Gaza war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.