Thu Sep 4, 2014

NYFW: Day 1

A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model takes a selfie backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model has make-up applied to her lips backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model has her hair done backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman adjusts photographs of models backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

