Pictures | Fri Sep 5, 2014 | 8:25pm EDT

NYFW: Day 2

A model presents a creation from the Rebecca Minkoff Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Vogue editor Anna Wintour watches the presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Peter Som collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Peter Som collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Peter Som collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Peter Som collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Peter Som collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

