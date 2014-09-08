Edition:
NYFW: Day 4

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, September 08, 2014
Models present creations during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Designer Victoria Beckham walks onto the runway following her Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Vogue editor Anna Wintour and David Beckham watch as a model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

