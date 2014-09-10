Edition:
NYFW: Day 6

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection and a Dell tablet during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

