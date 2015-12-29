NYPD graduation
Newly inducted New York Police hug as they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. According to New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio, 1123 new officers graduated onto the force....more
Newly inducted New York Police officers observes a solemn moment while they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Newly inducted New York Police officers swear an oath while they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Bill de Blasio speaks to police officers as they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A newly inducted New York Police officer stands with a white glove on his cap as he takes part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Newly inducted New York Police hug as they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Newly inducted New York Police members throw their ceremonial white gloves in the air as they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Newly inducted New York Police officers observes a solemn moment while they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
