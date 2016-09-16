Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 15, 2016 | 8:40pm EDT

NYPD officer attacked with meat cleaver

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 10
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 10
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 10
A boy looks from behind police tape at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A boy looks from behind police tape at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A boy looks from behind police tape at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 10
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 10
A woman reacts at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman reacts at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A woman reacts at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 10
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 10
Architect Wayne Norbeck watches from the offices of DXA Studio at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Architect Wayne Norbeck watches from the offices of DXA Studio at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Architect Wayne Norbeck watches from the offices of DXA Studio at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 10
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 10
An ambulance leaves the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An ambulance leaves the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
An ambulance leaves the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Sep 15 2016
Trump and Clinton flying high

Trump and Clinton flying high

Life-sized, three dimensional hobby 'planes' in the shape of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take to the skies above Carlsbad,...

Sep 15 2016
Typhoon Meranti strikes

Typhoon Meranti strikes

Typhoon Meranti slammed into Taiwan and southeastern China with strong winds and rain, in what has been described as the strongest storm of the year globally.

Sep 15 2016
Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Myanmar leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and democracy icon, Aung San Suu Kyi, visits Washington.

Sep 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast