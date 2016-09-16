NYPD officer attacked with meat cleaver
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A boy looks from behind police tape at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman reacts at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police work at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Architect Wayne Norbeck watches from the offices of DXA Studio at the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An ambulance leaves the scene where a man was shot by police in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Trump and Clinton flying high
Life-sized, three dimensional hobby 'planes' in the shape of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take to the skies above Carlsbad,...
Typhoon Meranti strikes
Typhoon Meranti slammed into Taiwan and southeastern China with strong winds and rain, in what has been described as the strongest storm of the year globally.
Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington
Myanmar leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and democracy icon, Aung San Suu Kyi, visits Washington.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.