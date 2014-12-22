Edition:
NYPD officers mourned

Donna Salvaggio (L) and a woman who gave her name as Reverend Jordan hug at a makeshift memorial at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Miguel Esteves cries before placing his rosary beads on a makeshift memorial at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People sing as they take part in prayer vigil at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police stand solemn vigil late at night at a makeshift memorial at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man takes part in a prayer vigil at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A black mourning band is wrapped around a police officer's badge as he stands outside the 84 precinct following the death of two police officers in Brooklyn, New York December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take part in a prayer vigil at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman watches from her window as people take part in a prayer vigil at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take part in a prayer vigil at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman recites from a Bible while standing over a makeshift memorial during a prayer vigil at the site where two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were fatally shot in Brooklyn, New York December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stand over a makeshift memorial during a prayer vigil at the site two police officers were fatally shot in Brooklyn, New York December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mourners take part in a prayer vigil at the site where two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were fatally shot in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Two men release a sky lantern as demonstrators gather in Central Park in Harlem, New York City, for a candlelight vigil and march for justice December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The makeshift memorial is pictured where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An ambulance carrying one of the two New York Police officers who were shot dead passes by a New York Fire Department honor guard along Broadway in Brooklyn, New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers salute as vehicles containing the bodies of two New York Police officers who were shot dead drive by in Brooklyn, New York December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police officers line the route as vehicles containing the bodies of the two New York Police officers who were shot dead drive by in Brooklyn, New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

A man walks past some fresh graffiti very near the site where two police officers were shot in the head in Brooklyn, New York, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A crime scene investigator examines the scene after two New York Police officers were shot dead in Brooklyn, New York December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting where two New York Police officers were shot dead in Brooklyn, New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

