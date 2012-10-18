Edition:
Obama 2012

<p>Thousands of students gather as President Obama participates in a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>A father holds up a baby to catch a glimpse of President Obama during a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama's SUV travels along a dirt road near Cedar Rapids en route to a campaign rally at Cornell College in Mt Vernon, Iowa, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>President Obama sits with campaign volunteer Suzanne Stern as he makes calls from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>President Obama reacts to the crowd during a campaign rally at Cornell College in Mt Vernon, Iowa, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama greets students before he speaks in the BankUnited Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama speaks to an estimated crowd of 30,000 at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Supporters of President Obama cheer in the audience at an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama arrives under rainy skies in North Canton, Ohio, on his way to Kent State University, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles carrying President Obama as he begins a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama visits West Side Market while campaigning in Cleveland, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama waves at an election campaign rally at Kent State University, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Obama delivers pizzas to volunteers at a local Obama campaign office in Henderson just outside Las Vegas, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Air Force One sits on the airport tarmac as President Obama campaigns in Las Vegas, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama speaks at a campaign event at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama high-fives a young supporter in the audience at the end of a campaign election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama hugs first lady, Michelle Obama, after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Obama hugs Virginia Romero alongside her son Robert Romero, owner of Romero's Cafe, in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama walks towards supporters after arriving at Rickenbacker Inland Port in Columbus, Ohio, October 9, 2012,. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama speaks to a crowd at a campaign event in The Oval at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, October 9, 2012,. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama bites into a bratwurst during a visit to Usinger's Fine Sausage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney (not pictured) in Denver, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

<p>President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk to their car following Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mill/Pool </p>

<p>President Obama receives a kiss in the rain during a campaign rally in Cleveland, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Obama puts his shoes back on after meeting wrestlers on the mat as he visits the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

