Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 28, 2013 | 2:25pm EDT

Obama and Christie tour Jersey shore

<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a...more

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013....more

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk....more

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Cruise ship woes

Cruise ship woes

Next Slideshows

Cruise ship woes

Cruise ship woes

From a fire aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to the Costa Concordia disaster, a look at recent problems plaguing the cruise ship industry.

May 28 2013
Night falls on Moore

Night falls on Moore

Evening in the tornado devastated Oklahoma town.

May 28 2013
Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.

May 27 2013
Gay marriage protests in Paris

Gay marriage protests in Paris

Several hundred thousand opponents of same-sex marriage marched in central Paris after a bill legalizing gay marriage was passed.

May 27 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast