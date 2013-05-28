Obama and Christie tour Jersey shore
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a...more
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013....more
President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk....more
President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Cruise ship woes
From a fire aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to the Costa Concordia disaster, a look at recent problems plaguing the cruise ship industry.
Night falls on Moore
Evening in the tornado devastated Oklahoma town.
Memorial Day
Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.
Gay marriage protests in Paris
Several hundred thousand opponents of same-sex marriage marched in central Paris after a bill legalizing gay marriage was passed.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.