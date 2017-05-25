Edition:
Obama and Merkel reunite

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017. Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday that prosperous nations could not "hide behind a wall" to shield themselves from the turmoil and poverty afflicting other countries. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017. Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday that prosperous nations could not "hide behind a wall" to shield themselves from the turmoil and poverty afflicting other countries. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Speaking in a panel discussion on democracy with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of 70,000 people at a spot where the Berlin wall once stood, Obama spent 90 minutes talking about international and U.S. issues without once mentioning his successor Donald Trump. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Speaking in a panel discussion on democracy with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of 70,000 people at a spot where the Berlin wall once stood, Obama spent 90 minutes talking about international and U.S. issues without once mentioning his successor Donald Trump. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. But in what appeared to be a reference to Trump's vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs, Obama said the world was shrinking due to globalization and technology. It was not possible to stay isolated from troubles abroad, he said. "If there are disruptions in these countries, if there is bad governance, if there is war or if there is poverty, in this new world that we live in we can't isolate ourselves," Obama said. "We can't hide behind a wall." REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. But in what appeared to be a reference to Trump's vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs, Obama said the world was shrinking due to globalization and technology. It was not possible to stay isolated from troubles abroad, he said. "If there are disruptions in these countries, if there is bad governance, if there is war or if there is poverty, in this new world that we live in we can't isolate ourselves," Obama said. "We can't hide behind a wall." REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, who was making his first speech in Europe since leaving the White House, also warned against taking peace and prosperity for granted. "The world is at a crossroads," said Obama, speaking in front of the Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, who was making his first speech in Europe since leaving the White House, also warned against taking peace and prosperity for granted. "The world is at a crossroads," said Obama, speaking in front of the Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. The widening inequality gap inside nations as well as between nations was a major concern, he said. At the same time, "The world has never been wealthier, more healthy and never been better educated ... If we can sustain that progress, then I'm very optimistic about our future. My job now is to help them take it to the next step." REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. The widening inequality gap inside nations as well as between nations was a major concern, he said. At the same time, "The world has never been wealthier, more healthy and never been better educated ... If we can sustain that progress, then I'm very optimistic about our future. My job now is to help them take it to the next step." REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Sierra Sims attend a discussion. Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family. "I'm very proud of the work I did as president," he said to cheers, adding he was especially proud of health care reform. "My hope was to get 100 percent of people health care. We didn't quite achieve that but we were able to get 20 million people health care who didn't have it before. Certainly I have some regrets that we weren't able to get everyone health care. Now some of the progress we made is imperiled because a significant debate is taking place in the United States," he added, again avoiding direct mention of Trump, who is attempting to dismantle the so-called Obamacare. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Sierra Sims attend a discussion. Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family. "I'm very proud of the work I did as president," he said to cheers, adding he was especially proud of health care reform. "My hope was to get 100 percent of people health care. We didn't quite achieve that but we were able to get 20 million people health care who didn't have it before. Certainly I have some regrets that we weren't able to get everyone health care. Now some of the progress we made is imperiled because a significant debate is taking place in the United States," he added, again avoiding direct mention of Trump, who is attempting to dismantle the so-called Obamacare. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
People hold a poster reading "Now even more" as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold a poster reading "Now even more" as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave. Just four months before Germany's election, Obama's mere appearance with Merkel, broadcast live on four networks, raised concerns that he was helping her re-election campaign. But Merkel and Obama stayed away from the campaign with their discussion focused on faith and politics in general. He said he hopes to use the "little influence" he has as a former president to help young people be better prepared for the looming challenges. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave. Just four months before Germany's election, Obama's mere appearance with Merkel, broadcast live on four networks, raised concerns that he was helping her re-election campaign. But Merkel and Obama stayed away from the campaign with their discussion focused on faith and politics in general. He said he hopes to use the "little influence" he has as a former president to help young people be better prepared for the looming challenges. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
