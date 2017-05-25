Obama and Merkel reunite
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017. Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday...more
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Speaking in a panel discussion on democracy with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of 70,000 people at a spot where the...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. But in what appeared to be a reference to Trump's vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs, Obama said the...more
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, who was making his first speech in Europe since leaving the White House, also warned against taking peace and prosperity for granted. "The...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. The widening inequality gap inside nations as well as between nations was a major concern, he said. At the same time, "The world has never been wealthier,...more
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Sierra Sims attend a discussion. Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family. "I'm very proud of the...more
People hold a poster reading "Now even more" as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave. Just four months before Germany's election, Obama's mere appearance with Merkel, broadcast live on four networks, raised concerns that he was helping her re-election...more
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
