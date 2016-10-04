Obama and Putin
President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes President Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna, near St. Petersburg, September 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at President Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an APEC Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
President Obama delivers remarks at the APEC leaders' meeting in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
President Obamo talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti
President Obama shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
President Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo at the start of the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to the opening session of the Group of 20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool
President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
