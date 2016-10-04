Edition:
Obama and Putin

President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes President Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna, near St. Petersburg, September 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes President Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna, near St. Petersburg, September 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2013

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2013
Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes President Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna, near St. Petersburg, September 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at President Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an APEC Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at President Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an APEC Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at President Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an APEC Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
President Obama delivers remarks at the APEC leaders' meeting in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

President Obama delivers remarks at the APEC leaders' meeting in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
President Obama delivers remarks at the APEC leaders' meeting in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
President Obamo talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti

President Obamo talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obamo talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti
President Obama shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
President Obama shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
President Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo at the start of the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo at the start of the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo at the start of the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to the opening session of the Group of 20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to the opening session of the Group of 20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to the opening session of the Group of 20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool
President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
