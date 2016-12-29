Obama and Putin over the years
U.S. President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at U.S. President Barack Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo...more
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice (2nd L) prior to the opening session of the G20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 15, 2015....more
President Barack Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
(L-R, front) U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a plenary session during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei...more
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a group photo for the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the residence Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
