Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 29, 2016 | 3:45pm EST

Obama and Putin over the years

U.S. President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at U.S. President Barack Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at U.S. President Barack Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo...more

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at U.S. President Barack Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Close
3 / 17
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 17
U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Close
5 / 17
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice (2nd L) prior to the opening session of the G20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice (2nd L) prior to the opening session of the G20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 15, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice (2nd L) prior to the opening session of the G20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool
Close
6 / 17
President Barack Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Barack Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
8 / 17
(L-R, front) U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a plenary session during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

(L-R, front) U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a plenary session during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
(L-R, front) U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a plenary session during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
9 / 17
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 17
President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti

President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti
Close
11 / 17
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2013
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 17
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2013
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
14 / 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a group photo for the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a group photo for the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2013
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a group photo for the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 17
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2012
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 17
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the residence Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the residence Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2009
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the residence Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 29 2016
The rise of Duterte

The rise of Duterte

Charting the political path of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who said he once threw a man out of a helicopter, and admitted killing people during his 22...

Dec 29 2016
In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

Notable deaths in the year 2016.

Dec 28 2016
Fire razes Philippine slum

Fire razes Philippine slum

A fire in a Manila shantytown leaves over a thousand families homeless.

Dec 28 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast