Obama and teleprompters
A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A teleprompter used by President Obama is pictured as he meets members of the audience following remarks at Conveyer Engineering and Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A teleprompter used by President Obama is pictured as he meets members of the audience following remarks at Conveyer Engineering and Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama holds a Veterans Day event at U.S. Army Garrison at Yongsan military base in Seoul, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama holds a Veterans Day event at U.S. Army Garrison at Yongsan military base in Seoul, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The teleprompter used by then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama shows the final line of his remarks during a campaign rally at Peccole Stadium at the University of Nevada in Reno, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The teleprompter used by then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama shows the final line of his remarks during a campaign rally at Peccole Stadium at the University of Nevada in Reno, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Seen through the teleprompter, President Obama pauses during remarks before signing the Helping Families Save Their Homes Act and the Fraud Enforcement and Recovery Act into law during a ceremony at the White House, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Seen through the teleprompter, President Obama pauses during remarks before signing the Helping Families Save Their Homes Act and the Fraud Enforcement and Recovery Act into law during a ceremony at the White House, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reflected in his teleprompter, President Obama speaks about jobs and the economy during a visit to Celgard Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reflected in his teleprompter, President Obama speaks about jobs and the economy during a visit to Celgard Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter at a campaign rally at The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter at a campaign rally at The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
An aide checks the teleprompter before President Obama remarks about tax reform in the foyer of the White House in Washington, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An aide checks the teleprompter before President Obama remarks about tax reform in the foyer of the White House in Washington, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on U.S. fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on U.S. fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Inside the White House
A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.
Obama in the heartland
Obama campaigns in the heartland swing states of the Midwest.
Profile: Paul Ryan
A look at Republican candidate Mitt Romney's running mate.
Romney abroad
Mitt Romney takes his campaign overseas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.