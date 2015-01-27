Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 27, 2015 | 2:07pm EST

Obama and the King

President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 12
A member of the Saudi "King's Guard" listens to his radio as President Obama greets people in a reception line before meeting Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A member of the Saudi "King's Guard" listens to his radio as President Obama greets people in a reception line before meeting Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A member of the Saudi "King's Guard" listens to his radio as President Obama greets people in a reception line before meeting Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 12
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
3 / 12
The shadow of Air Force One is seen passing security vehicles on the Saudi Arabian desert awaiting the arrival of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The shadow of Air Force One is seen passing security vehicles on the Saudi Arabian desert awaiting the arrival of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
The shadow of Air Force One is seen passing security vehicles on the Saudi Arabian desert awaiting the arrival of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 12
Saudi commandos guard the front of Erga Palace as President Obama arrives to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Saudi commandos guard the front of Erga Palace as President Obama arrives to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Saudi commandos guard the front of Erga Palace as President Obama arrives to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
5 / 12
A Saudi palace staff member stands with an urn containing burning sandalwood while waiting for President Obama and Saudi King Salman to pass down a hallway at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A Saudi palace staff member stands with an urn containing burning sandalwood while waiting for President Obama and Saudi King Salman to pass down a hallway at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A Saudi palace staff member stands with an urn containing burning sandalwood while waiting for President Obama and Saudi King Salman to pass down a hallway at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
6 / 12
President Obama receives members of the Saudi Royal family, government officials and guests as first lady Michelle Obama and Saudi Arabia's King Salman look on at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama receives members of the Saudi Royal family, government officials and guests as first lady Michelle Obama and Saudi Arabia's King Salman look on at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama receives members of the Saudi Royal family, government officials and guests as first lady Michelle Obama and Saudi Arabia's King Salman look on at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
7 / 12
The Erga Palace is seen at sundown as President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman inside the palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The Erga Palace is seen at sundown as President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman inside the palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
The Erga Palace is seen at sundown as President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman inside the palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 12
President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 12
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman to a meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman to a meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman to a meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
10 / 12
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with Saudi Arabia's King Salman after arriving at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with Saudi Arabia's King Salman after arriving at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with Saudi Arabia's King Salman after arriving at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
11 / 12
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

Next Slideshows

Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

The presidential plane in silhouette.

Jan 27 2015
CSI: Pakistan

CSI: Pakistan

One of America's top forensic scientists is applying his skills in Pakistan, a nation beset by crime and militancy.

Jan 26 2015
Obama in India

Obama in India

Images from President Obama's trip to India.

Jan 26 2015
SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 25 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast