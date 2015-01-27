Obama and the King
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A member of the Saudi "King's Guard" listens to his radio as President Obama greets people in a reception line before meeting Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The shadow of Air Force One is seen passing security vehicles on the Saudi Arabian desert awaiting the arrival of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Saudi commandos guard the front of Erga Palace as President Obama arrives to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A Saudi palace staff member stands with an urn containing burning sandalwood while waiting for President Obama and Saudi King Salman to pass down a hallway at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama receives members of the Saudi Royal family, government officials and guests as first lady Michelle Obama and Saudi Arabia's King Salman look on at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The Erga Palace is seen at sundown as President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman inside the palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman to a meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with Saudi Arabia's King Salman after arriving at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Next Slideshows
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane in silhouette.
CSI: Pakistan
One of America's top forensic scientists is applying his skills in Pakistan, a nation beset by crime and militancy.
Obama in India
Images from President Obama's trip to India.
SAG Awards red carpet
Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.