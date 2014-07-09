Obama at the bar
President Barack Obama shoots pool during a stop in a bar in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama enjoys a beer with Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper during a stop in a bar in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Denver police officer walks toward Secret Service agents standing beside the presidential limos parked in front of a restaurant in Denver July 8, 2014. Obama dined with people who wrote him letters inside the restaurant. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets a woman in a restaurant in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama sits down for dinner with people who wrote him letters during a stop in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama hugs Kalynne May Arrick after she told Obama her brother was killed while serving in Afghanistan during a stop in a bar in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama shoots pool during a stop in a bar in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama shakes hands as he walks down a street in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets a baby during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama walks down a street to greet well wishers in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
