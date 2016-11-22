Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 22, 2016 | 5:40pm EST

Obama awards Medals of Freedom

President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama reacts with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bruce Springsteen thanks President Barack Obama for his Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Bill and Melinda Gates receive their Presidential Medals of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Actor Robert De Niro puts his arm around a crying Ellen DeGeneres after she received her Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actor Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Presient Barack Obama smiles at retired NBA basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama awards actor and director Robert Redford the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Singer Diana Ross is hugged by President Barack Obama before he awards her a Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actor Robert DeNiro. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Computer scientist Margaret Hamilton receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Presidential Medal of freedom recipients physicist Richard Garwin, and Bill and Melinda Gates applaud. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Actor Tom Hanks departs the East Room after President Barack Obama presented him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama awards the President of Miami Dade College, Eduardo Padron, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama assists actress Cicely Tyson on stage. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama awards broadcaster Vin Scully the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama awards polymath scientist Richard Garwin the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama awards artist and designer Maya Lin the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

