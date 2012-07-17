Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 17, 2012 | 8:05am EDT

Obama caught on "Kiss Cam"

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (L) move to the music as daughter Malia (R) looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (L) and daughter Malia (R) react as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia (R) as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Barack Obama gestures next to first lady Michelle Obama as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace after they were shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a time out in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Barack Obama smiles as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (R) shares a laugh with his former assistant Reggie Love (L) as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden (2nd L) arrive to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden take their seats for an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (C) waves at fans as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (C) greets a fan as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

