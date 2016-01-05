Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 2:25pm EST

Obama cries over Newtown

President Obama wipes a tear. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama is seen in tears. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama sheds a tear. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama wipes away tears. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama wipes tears while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama reacts while talking about Newtown and other mass killings. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama wipes away. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama wipes away tears while talking about Newtown and other mass killings. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama wipes away tears. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
