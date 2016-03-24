Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 12:01pm EDT

Obama dances the tango

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 6
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 6
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
3 / 6
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 6
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 6
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Battle for Palmyra

Battle for Palmyra

Next Slideshows

Battle for Palmyra

Battle for Palmyra

Syrian government forces fight to recapture the historic city of Palmyra from Islamic State militants.

Mar 24 2016
Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Radovan Karadzic has been found guilty of genocide in the 1995 massacre of Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.

Mar 24 2016
The crimes of Karadzic

The crimes of Karadzic

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is found responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.

Mar 24 2016
On the campaign trail

On the campaign trail

Behind the scenes of the presidential primary.

Mar 23 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast