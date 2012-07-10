Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 10, 2012 | 5:15pm EDT

Obama housecalls

<p>President Obama meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin and their son Cooper in the dining room of their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin and their son Cooper in the dining room of their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

President Obama meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin and their son Cooper in the dining room of their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 10
<p>President Obama listens to Maude Smith and her grandson David Robichaux Jr. in their home in the Columbia Parc Development in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama listens to Maude Smith and her grandson David Robichaux Jr. in their home in the Columbia Parc Development in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

President Obama listens to Maude Smith and her grandson David Robichaux Jr. in their home in the Columbia Parc Development in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 10
<p>President Obama meets with Lissette and Jose Bonilla at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama meets with Lissette and Jose Bonilla at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

President Obama meets with Lissette and Jose Bonilla at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 10
<p>Secret Service agents guard a street where President Obama met with the Bonilla family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Secret Service agents guard a street where President Obama met with the Bonilla family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Secret Service agents guard a street where President Obama met with the Bonilla family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 10
<p>President Obama talks with Patrick and Donna Festa in their home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 30, 201. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama talks with Patrick and Donna Festa in their home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 30, 201. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

President Obama talks with Patrick and Donna Festa in their home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 30, 201. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 10
<p>President Obama talks to the members of the media, and neighbors after meeting with homeowners Val and Paul Keller to discuss the housing crisis in Nevada at their Clear Acre neighborhood home in Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama talks to the members of the media, and neighbors after meeting with homeowners Val and Paul Keller to discuss the housing crisis in Nevada at their Clear Acre neighborhood home in Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

President Obama talks to the members of the media, and neighbors after meeting with homeowners Val and Paul Keller to discuss the housing crisis in Nevada at their Clear Acre neighborhood home in Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 10
<p>President Obama visits the home of Jeff and Sandy Clubb in Des Moines, to discuss ways to jumpstart job creation and strengthen the middle class, during a visit to Iowa, September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama visits the home of Jeff and Sandy Clubb in Des Moines, to discuss ways to jumpstart job creation and strengthen the middle class, during a visit to Iowa, September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

President Obama visits the home of Jeff and Sandy Clubb in Des Moines, to discuss ways to jumpstart job creation and strengthen the middle class, during a visit to Iowa, September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 10
<p>President Obama meets with homeowners Val and Paul Keller to discuss the housing crisis in Nevada while at their Clear Acre neighborhood home in Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama meets with homeowners Val and Paul Keller to discuss the housing crisis in Nevada while at their Clear Acre neighborhood home in Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

President Obama meets with homeowners Val and Paul Keller to discuss the housing crisis in Nevada while at their Clear Acre neighborhood home in Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 10
<p>Neighbors look out from their front door as President Obama meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin at their home across the street in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Neighbors look out from their front door as President Obama meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin at their home across the street in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Neighbors look out from their front door as President Obama meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin at their home across the street in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 10
<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Obama's battleground fight

Obama's battleground fight

Next Slideshows

Obama's battleground fight

Obama's battleground fight

President Barack Obama heads out to potential swing states to campaign for his re-election.

Jul 06 2012
Looking for work

Looking for work

The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.

Nov 06 2012
Rallies for Romney

Rallies for Romney

On the trail with the Republican candidate.

Jul 05 2012
Judging Obamacare

Judging Obamacare

Demonstrators and supporters react to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Obama's healthcare law.

Jun 28 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast