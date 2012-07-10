Obama housecalls
President Obama meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin and their son Cooper in the dining room of their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama listens to Maude Smith and her grandson David Robichaux Jr. in their home in the Columbia Parc Development in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama meets with Lissette and Jose Bonilla at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secret Service agents guard a street where President Obama met with the Bonilla family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama talks with Patrick and Donna Festa in their home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 30, 201. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama talks to the members of the media, and neighbors after meeting with homeowners Val and Paul Keller to discuss the housing crisis in Nevada at their Clear Acre neighborhood home in Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
President Obama visits the home of Jeff and Sandy Clubb in Des Moines, to discuss ways to jumpstart job creation and strengthen the middle class, during a visit to Iowa, September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama meets with homeowners Val and Paul Keller to discuss the housing crisis in Nevada while at their Clear Acre neighborhood home in Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Neighbors look out from their front door as President Obama meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin at their home across the street in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
