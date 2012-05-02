Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 1, 2012 | 10:05pm EDT

Obama in Afghanistan

<p>President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 15
<p>Troops at Bagram Air Base react to President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Troops at Bagram Air Base react to President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Troops at Bagram Air Base react to President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 15
<p>President Obama speaks to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama speaks to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 15
<p>President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 15
<p>President Obama waves to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama waves to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama waves to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 15
<p>President Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai shake hands after signing the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai shake hands after signing the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai shake hands after signing the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 15
<p>Troops at Bagram Air Base listen to President Obama speak during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Troops at Bagram Air Base listen to President Obama speak during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Troops at Bagram Air Base listen to President Obama speak during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 15
<p>President Obama speaks to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama speaks to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama speaks to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 15
<p>Troops at Bagram Air Base take photos of President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Troops at Bagram Air Base take photos of President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Troops at Bagram Air Base take photos of President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 15
<p>President Obama delivers an address on U.S. policy and the war in Afghanistan during his visit to Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama delivers an address on U.S. policy and the war in Afghanistan during his visit to Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama delivers an address on U.S. policy and the war in Afghanistan during his visit to Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 15
<p>Troops at Bagram Air Base react to President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Troops at Bagram Air Base react to President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Troops at Bagram Air Base react to President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 15
<p>President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 15
<p>President Obama gets a hug as he greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama gets a hug as he greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama gets a hug as he greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 15
<p>President Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai meet to sign the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai meet to sign the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai meet to sign the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 15
<p>President Obama shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker upon his arrival at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker upon his arrival at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

President Obama shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker upon his arrival at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Sudan conflict reignites

Sudan conflict reignites

Next Slideshows

Sudan conflict reignites

Sudan conflict reignites

Border fighting has raised fears Sudan and South Sudan could return to all-out war, after failing to resolve a string of disputes over oil revenues and border...

Apr 30 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

Apr 27 2012
Enterprise in New York

Enterprise in New York

The Space Shuttle Enterprise is flown from Washington to New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Apr 27 2012
The 82nd in Afghanistan

The 82nd in Afghanistan

Photographer Baz Ratner is embedded with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Apr 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast