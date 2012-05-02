Obama in Afghanistan
President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Troops at Bagram Air Base react to President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama speaks to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama waves to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai shake hands after signing the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Troops at Bagram Air Base listen to President Obama speak during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama speaks to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Troops at Bagram Air Base take photos of President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama delivers an address on U.S. policy and the war in Afghanistan during his visit to Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Troops at Bagram Air Base react to President Obama during his visit to Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama gets a hug as he greets troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai meet to sign the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker upon his arrival at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
