Obama in Alaska

President Barack Obama (R) holds a salmon as he meets traditional fishermen on the shore of the Nushagak River in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. After meeting tribal leaders and fishermen in Dillingham, home to the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery, Obama will fly into Kotzebue, an Arctic town of about 3,000 that is battling coastal erosion caused by rising seas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama performs a traditional Yup'ik dance at a school in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama views Bear Glacier on a boat tour of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama greets local residents in an airport hangar after arriving aboard Air Force One in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama observes traditional salmon preserving with fishermen on the shore of the Nushagak River in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel patrols nearby as President Obama takes a boat tour of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A restaurant patron holds up his baby to greet President Obama in Seward, Alaska September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama stops to make remarks to reporters as he hikes to the Exit Glacier at Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska, September 1, 2015. President Barack Obama proposed a faster timetable for buying a new heavy icebreaker for the U.S. Arctic, where quickly melting sea ice has spurred more maritime traffic and the United States has fallen far behind Russian resources. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Denali (R), formerly known as Mount McKinley, can be seen under the wing of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives in Anchorage, Alaska August 31, 2015. Obama officially restore Denali as the name of North America's tallest mountain, siding with the state of Alaska in ending a 40-year battle over what to call a peak that has been known as Mount McKinley.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama makes a pastry order at Snow City Cafe in Anchorage, Alaska, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama arrives aboard the Marine One helicopter in Seward, Alaska, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama delivers remarks before taking a boat tour of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama hikes with National Park Service staffs to the Exit Glacier at Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska, September 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A general view of the Exit Glacier is seen at Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama greets people at Snow City Cafe in Anchorage, Alaska, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Security personnel wait for President Barack Obama to arrive aboard the Marine One helicopter in Seward, Alaska, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama makes a selection at the Sweet Darlings ice cream shop before taking a boat tour of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Founding member of the Fairbanks Native Association Poldine Carlo (C) wipes away a tear after meeting President Barack Obama after he arrived aboard Air Force One at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and Alaska Governor Bill Walker (top) arrive aboard Air Force One at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama greets fellow customers at the Sweet Darlings ice cream shop before taking a boat tour of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

