Obama in Berlin

<p>President Obama waves as he arrives to give a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Berliners watch on a tv set the speeches of President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>A holds up a welcoming placard as she watches President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Invited guests stand at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Members of the special police force observe the area below at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>President Obama gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel listen as Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit (not pictured) gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jens Meyer/Pool</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>President Obama smiles next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference following their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with President Obama after their speeches next to Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Invited guests stand in a tribune at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Invited guests are entertained by violinist David Garrett (background R) as they await the arrival of President Obama in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Members of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) hold the portrait of President Obama and a U.S. flag during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>A member of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) wears a mask with the portrait of President Obama sporting Google Glass during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel make their way to a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>President Obama speaks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

<p>Bystanders watch as the motorcade with President Obama drives past after his arrival in Berlin, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

