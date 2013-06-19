Obama in Berlin
President Obama waves as he arrives to give a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Berliners watch on a tv set the speeches of President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A holds up a welcoming placard as she watches President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Invited guests stand at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the special police force observe the area below at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
President Obama gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel listen as Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit (not pictured) gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jens Meyer/Pool
President Obama smiles next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference following their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with President Obama after their speeches next to Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Invited guests stand in a tribune at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Invited guests are entertained by violinist David Garrett (background R) as they await the arrival of President Obama in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) hold the portrait of President Obama and a U.S. flag during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A member of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) wears a mask with the portrait of President Obama sporting Google Glass during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel make their way to a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
President Obama speaks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bystanders watch as the motorcade with President Obama drives past after his arrival in Berlin, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
