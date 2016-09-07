Obama in Laos

President Obama visits the Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise (COPE) for victims of amputations due to accidents with the many rounds of unexploded ordnance remaining in the Laotian countryside following the Vietnam War era, on the...more

President Obama visits the Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise (COPE) for victims of amputations due to accidents with the many rounds of unexploded ordnance remaining in the Laotian countryside following the Vietnam War era, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close