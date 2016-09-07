Edition:
Obama in Laos

President Barack Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Secret Service agent keeps watch as President Obama drinks water of a fresh-cut coconut on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama visits the Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise (COPE) for victims of amputations due to accidents with the many rounds of unexploded ordnance remaining in the Laotian countryside following the Vietnam War era, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith shares a toast with President Obama and other world leaders at the start of the ASEAN Summit gala dinner in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama poses next to the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a family photo at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama laces up his shoes after removing them to walk in the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama greets local residents on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama greets local residents on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama is greeted with an honor guard and red carpet as he arrives aboard Air Force One, ahead of the ASEAN Summit, at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

