Obama in New Jersey
President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. At left is New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. REUTERS/Larry Downing
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Marine One with President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on board view the storm damage around Atlantic City, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
President Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and other officials in a neighborhood while touring damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reaches across a table to shake hands with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talk to survivors of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talk with survivors of Hurricane Sandy inside a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama is greeted by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after he arrives at Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey before surveying Hurricane Sandy damage, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talk with survivors of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talk with survivors of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama is greeted by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after he arrives at Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey before surveying Hurricane Sandy damage, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama talks to survivors in a neighborhood hit by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
