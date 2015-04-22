Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 22, 2015 | 5:15pm EDT

Obama in the Everglades

President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. Obama is visiting the subtropical swamps of the park as part of a push to get Americans thinking and talking about the damage climate change is causing close to home. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. Obama is visiting the subtropical swamps of the park as part of a push to get Americans thinking and talking about the damage climate...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. Obama is visiting the subtropical swamps of the park as part of a push to get Americans thinking and talking about the damage climate change is causing close to home. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 19
President Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 19
President Obama greets guests after his remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama greets guests after his remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama greets guests after his remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 19
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 19
A bird flies over President Obama as he takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A bird flies over President Obama as he takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A bird flies over President Obama as he takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 19
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 19
A Secret Service counter-assault team member keeps watch of the horizon as President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Secret Service counter-assault team member keeps watch of the horizon as President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Secret Service counter-assault team member keeps watch of the horizon as President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 19
A bird spreads its wings along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A bird spreads its wings along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A bird spreads its wings along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 19
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 19
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 19
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 19
Secret Service counter-assault team members (R) keeps watch of the horizon as President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Secret Service counter-assault team members (R) keeps watch of the horizon as President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Secret Service counter-assault team members (R) keeps watch of the horizon as President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 19
A fan blows on guests as President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A fan blows on guests as President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A fan blows on guests as President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 19
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 19
President Obama's car waits for him while he takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama's car waits for him while he takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama's car waits for him while he takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 19
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 19
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 19
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 19
Secret Service agents scan the horizon as President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Secret Service agents scan the horizon as President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Secret Service agents scan the horizon as President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Our planet Earth

Our planet Earth

Next Slideshows

Our planet Earth

Our planet Earth

Dynamic views of our planet in celebration of Earth Day.

Apr 22 2015
Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

Apr 22 2015
Migrants safely reach Italy

Migrants safely reach Italy

Italy has taken in more than 1,200 rescued migrants since Monday.

Apr 22 2015
The war at home

The war at home

Living amidst the violence of the Syrian civil war.

Apr 22 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast