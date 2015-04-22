Obama in the Everglades
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. Obama is visiting the subtropical swamps of the park as part of a push to get Americans thinking and talking about the damage climate...more
President Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets guests after his remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A bird flies over President Obama as he takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service counter-assault team member keeps watch of the horizon as President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A bird spreads its wings along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service counter-assault team members (R) keeps watch of the horizon as President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A fan blows on guests as President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama's car waits for him while he takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents scan the horizon as President Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
