Obama in the heartland
President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Next Slideshows
Profile: Paul Ryan
A look at Republican candidate Mitt Romney's running mate.
Romney abroad
Mitt Romney takes his campaign overseas.
Mrs. Romney
The personal and public life of Ann Romney.
Romney on the road
The Republican candidate on the campaign trail.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.