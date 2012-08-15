Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 14, 2012 | 9:50pm EDT

Obama in the heartland

<p>President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
1 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
2 / 14
<p>Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 14
<p>The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 14
<p>A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Close
12 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
13 / 14
<p>The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Profile: Paul Ryan

Profile: Paul Ryan

Next Slideshows

Profile: Paul Ryan

Profile: Paul Ryan

A look at Republican candidate Mitt Romney's running mate.

Aug 11 2012
Romney abroad

Romney abroad

Mitt Romney takes his campaign overseas.

Jul 31 2012
Mrs. Romney

Mrs. Romney

The personal and public life of Ann Romney.

Oct 25 2012
Romney on the road

Romney on the road

The Republican candidate on the campaign trail.

Jul 11 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast