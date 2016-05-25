Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 24, 2016 | 9:41pm EDT

Obama in Vietnam

Local residents holds a U.S. flag as President Obama arrives at Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents holds a U.S. flag as President Obama arrives at Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Local residents holds a U.S. flag as President Obama arrives at Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 25
President Obama stands as he visits the Jade Pagoda temple in Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama stands as he visits the Jade Pagoda temple in Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
President Obama stands as he visits the Jade Pagoda temple in Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 25
President Obama talks with Anthony Bourdain after an interview at a shopping area of Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama talks with Anthony Bourdain after an interview at a shopping area of Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
President Obama talks with Anthony Bourdain after an interview at a shopping area of Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 25
A kid dressed as Captain America waves at President Obama's motorcade during Obama's arrival at Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A kid dressed as Captain America waves at President Obama's motorcade during Obama's arrival at Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A kid dressed as Captain America waves at President Obama's motorcade during Obama's arrival at Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 25
President Obama greets local residents as he leaves after an interview with Anthony Bourdain at a shopping area of Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama greets local residents as he leaves after an interview with Anthony Bourdain at a shopping area of Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
President Obama greets local residents as he leaves after an interview with Anthony Bourdain at a shopping area of Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 25
People wait to enter the National Convention Center, where President Obama will deliver a speech, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

People wait to enter the National Convention Center, where President Obama will deliver a speech, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
People wait to enter the National Convention Center, where President Obama will deliver a speech, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
Close
6 / 25
President Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 25
President Obama and Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan feed fish in a pond, in the gardens of the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan feed fish in a pond, in the gardens of the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Obama and Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan feed fish in a pond, in the gardens of the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 25
Children look at the motorcade transporting President Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Children look at the motorcade transporting President Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Children look at the motorcade transporting President Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 25
Vietnamese security officers pose next to President Obama's limousine at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

Vietnamese security officers pose next to President Obama's limousine at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Vietnamese security officers pose next to President Obama's limousine at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
Close
10 / 25
President Obama attends a press conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama attends a press conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Obama attends a press conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 25
Local residents react as President Obama leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents react as President Obama leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Local residents react as President Obama leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 25
Ray Corner, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao sign a contract as President Obama and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang look on at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham

Ray Corner, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao sign a contract as President Obama and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang look on at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Ray Corner, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao sign a contract as President Obama and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang look on at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
Close
13 / 25
A statue of Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh is seen inside a room at the at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A statue of Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh is seen inside a room at the at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A statue of Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh is seen inside a room at the at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 25
Children wave Vietnamese and American flags while waiting for the arrival of President Obama in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham

Children wave Vietnamese and American flags while waiting for the arrival of President Obama in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Children wave Vietnamese and American flags while waiting for the arrival of President Obama in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
Close
15 / 25
President Obama walks with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the gardens of the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama walks with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the gardens of the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Obama walks with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the gardens of the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 25
President Obama and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang listen to their countries' anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

President Obama and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang listen to their countries' anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Obama and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang listen to their countries' anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
Close
17 / 25
President Obama shakes hands with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang after an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama shakes hands with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang after an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Obama shakes hands with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang after an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 25
Women pose for a picture next to President Obama's limousine as a secret service officer asks them to move, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Women pose for a picture next to President Obama's limousine as a secret service officer asks them to move, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Women pose for a picture next to President Obama's limousine as a secret service officer asks them to move, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 25
Local residents look at the motorcade transporting President Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents look at the motorcade transporting President Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Local residents look at the motorcade transporting President Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 25
President Obama speaks during a bilateral meeting with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang, accompanied by National Security Advisor Susan Ric and Secretary of State John Kerry at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama speaks during a bilateral meeting with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang, accompanied by National Security Advisor Susan Ric and Secretary of State John Kerry at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Obama speaks during a bilateral meeting with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang, accompanied by National Security Advisor Susan Ric and Secretary of State John Kerry at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 25
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh (R) as they wait for the arrival of President Obama at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh (R) as they wait for the arrival of President Obama at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh (R) as they wait for the arrival of President Obama at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
Close
22 / 25
U.S. President Barack Obama attends a news conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President Barack Obama attends a news conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama attends a news conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
23 / 25
Local resident looks at the motorcade transporting U.S. President Barack Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local resident looks at the motorcade transporting U.S. President Barack Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Local resident looks at the motorcade transporting U.S. President Barack Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 25
President Obama attends a press conference at the International Convention Center in Hanoi. REUTER/Luong Thai Linh/Pool

President Obama attends a press conference at the International Convention Center in Hanoi. REUTER/Luong Thai Linh/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Obama attends a press conference at the International Convention Center in Hanoi. REUTER/Luong Thai Linh/Pool
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Deadly start to Everest campaign

Deadly start to Everest campaign

Next Slideshows

Deadly start to Everest campaign

Deadly start to Everest campaign

Three people have died on the world's tallest mountain in as many days since climbing resumed after last year's avalanche tragedy at Base Camp.

May 24 2016
Bill Cosby in court

Bill Cosby in court

The comedian returns to a Pennsylvania courthouse for a sexual assault case, the only allegation that has led to criminal charges.

May 24 2016
Women of the Israeli army

Women of the Israeli army

The role women play in the Israeli Defense Force.

May 24 2016
War in a child's hands

War in a child's hands

Children play with the instruments of war.

May 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast