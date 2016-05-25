Obama in Vietnam
Local residents holds a U.S. flag as President Obama arrives at Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama stands as he visits the Jade Pagoda temple in Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama talks with Anthony Bourdain after an interview at a shopping area of Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A kid dressed as Captain America waves at President Obama's motorcade during Obama's arrival at Ho Chi Minh City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama greets local residents as he leaves after an interview with Anthony Bourdain at a shopping area of Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait to enter the National Convention Center, where President Obama will deliver a speech, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
President Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama and Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan feed fish in a pond, in the gardens of the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children look at the motorcade transporting President Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vietnamese security officers pose next to President Obama's limousine at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
President Obama attends a press conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents react as President Obama leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ray Corner, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao sign a contract as President Obama and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang look on at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
A statue of Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh is seen inside a room at the at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children wave Vietnamese and American flags while waiting for the arrival of President Obama in Hanoi. REUTERS/Kham
President Obama walks with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the gardens of the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang listen to their countries' anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
President Obama shakes hands with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang after an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women pose for a picture next to President Obama's limousine as a secret service officer asks them to move, in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents look at the motorcade transporting President Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama speaks during a bilateral meeting with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang, accompanied by National Security Advisor Susan Ric and Secretary of State John Kerry at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh (R) as they wait for the arrival of President Obama at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama attends a news conference with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace Compound in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Local resident looks at the motorcade transporting U.S. President Barack Obama before an arrival ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama attends a press conference at the International Convention Center in Hanoi. REUTER/Luong Thai Linh/Pool
Next Slideshows
Deadly start to Everest campaign
Three people have died on the world's tallest mountain in as many days since climbing resumed after last year's avalanche tragedy at Base Camp.
Bill Cosby in court
The comedian returns to a Pennsylvania courthouse for a sexual assault case, the only allegation that has led to criminal charges.
Women of the Israeli army
The role women play in the Israeli Defense Force.
War in a child's hands
Children play with the instruments of war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.