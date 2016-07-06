Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 5, 2016 | 10:10pm EDT

Obama joins Clinton on campaign trail

President Barack Obama stands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama stands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
President Barack Obama stands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 20
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 20
Barack Obama embraces Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Barack Obama embraces Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama embraces Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 20
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stop to order take-out dinners and greet people at a barbecue restaurant after a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stop to order take-out dinners and greet people at a barbecue restaurant after a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stop to order take-out dinners and greet people at a barbecue restaurant after a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 20
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 20
Barack Obama applauds Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Barack Obama applauds Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama applauds Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 20
Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama greet other customers as they stop to order take-out dinners at a barbecue restaurant after a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama greet other customers as they stop to order take-out dinners at a barbecue restaurant after a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama greet other customers as they stop to order take-out dinners at a barbecue restaurant after a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 20
A supporter poses for a selfie as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter poses for a selfie as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A supporter poses for a selfie as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters as they arrive together aboard Air Force One to hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters as they arrive together aboard Air Force One to hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters as they arrive together aboard Air Force One to hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 20
Barack Obama greets Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama greets Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama greets Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 20
Barack Obama stands with Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Barack Obama stands with Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama stands with Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 20
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 20
Hillary Clinton reacts as Barack Obama addresses a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton reacts as Barack Obama addresses a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as Barack Obama addresses a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 20
Barack Obama pauses while addressing a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama pauses while addressing a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama pauses while addressing a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 20
Attendees listen during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton, in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attendees listen during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton, in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Attendees listen during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton, in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 20
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton arrive prior to a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton arrive prior to a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton arrive prior to a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 20
Barack Obama puts his hand on the back of Hillary Clinton as they wave to the crowd together during a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Barack Obama puts his hand on the back of Hillary Clinton as they wave to the crowd together during a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama puts his hand on the back of Hillary Clinton as they wave to the crowd together during a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 20
Hillary Clinton gives Barack Obama a thumbs up as they say goodbye at the steps of Air Force One after Obama joined Clinton for a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton gives Barack Obama a thumbs up as they say goodbye at the steps of Air Force One after Obama joined Clinton for a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Hillary Clinton gives Barack Obama a thumbs up as they say goodbye at the steps of Air Force One after Obama joined Clinton for a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 20
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton acknowledge supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton acknowledge supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton acknowledge supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hillary and Barack

Hillary and Barack

Next Slideshows

Hillary and Barack

Hillary and Barack

President Obama hits the campaign trail in what is likely to be the first of many trips to urge voters to pick his one-time rival Hillary Clinton as his...

Jul 05 2016
The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.

Jul 04 2016
Becoming American on Independence Day

Becoming American on Independence Day

Fourth of July naturalization ceremonies are held across the United States.

Jul 04 2016
Islamic State strikes Baghdad

Islamic State strikes Baghdad

The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, one of the worst ever single bombings in Iraq.

Jul 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast