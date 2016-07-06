Obama joins Clinton on campaign trail
President Barack Obama stands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama embraces Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stop to order take-out dinners and greet people at a barbecue restaurant after a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama applauds Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama greet other customers as they stop to order take-out dinners at a barbecue restaurant after a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter poses for a selfie as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters as they arrive together aboard Air Force One to hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama greets Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama stands with Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton reacts as Barack Obama addresses a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama pauses while addressing a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees listen during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton, in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton arrive prior to a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama puts his hand on the back of Hillary Clinton as they wave to the crowd together during a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton gives Barack Obama a thumbs up as they say goodbye at the steps of Air Force One after Obama joined Clinton for a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton acknowledge supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Hillary and Barack
President Obama hits the campaign trail in what is likely to be the first of many trips to urge voters to pick his one-time rival Hillary Clinton as his...
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.
Becoming American on Independence Day
Fourth of July naturalization ceremonies are held across the United States.
Islamic State strikes Baghdad
The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, one of the worst ever single bombings in Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.