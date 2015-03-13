Obama on Kimmel
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama talks with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People watch from screens in the studio lobby as President Obama talks with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People watch from the sidewalk as President Obama arrives to take part in a taping of the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama talks with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama's motorcade positions outside the studio as he takes part in a taping of the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service counter-assault team arrives ahead of President Obama's Marine One helicopter at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama talks with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama talks with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
