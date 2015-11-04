Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2015

Obama on the move

An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
President Obama arrives aboard Marine One at the Wall Street heliport in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2012
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as President Obama travels to New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2012
White House and Air Force staff carry clothes and personal bags belonging to President Obama, along with Bo the Presidential dog, on a wet tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2010
Crowds line the streets as President Obama's motorcade travels to the State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2013
Air Force One carrying President Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadjh, Saudi Arabia, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2009
A man is stopped by a state trooper officer as a motorcade carrying President Obama travels on a highway in Las Vegas, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Sixth grade students from the Park Maitland School in Florida watch as Marine One carrying President Obama takes off from the South Lawn at the White House, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2013
President Obama departs in his motorcade after cutting short an afternoon golf game during heavy rains at Andrews Air Force Base, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2010
President Obama arrives on the grounds of Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence in London, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2009
A Secret Service Agent holds open the door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2011
President Obama boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, August 19, 2010
Tourists take pictures as the motorcade of President Obama leaves the Capitol Building in Washington, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2013
NYPD officers accompanying President Obama wait for the motorcade to drive past as he inspects areas damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Staten Island, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2012
President Obama steps aboard Air Force One at Andrew Air Force Base, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2010
An aide to President Obama carries a sapling from the Emancipation Oak tree past Marine One on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2010
Air Force One flies with President Obama aboard, over the Golden Gate Bridge, October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2009
President Obama departs in his motorcade after playing a round of golf at Joint Base Andrews, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Commuters take pictures of Air Force One carrying President Obama and first lady Michelle near the airport in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Reuters / Sunday, November 07, 2010
President Obama's motorcade navigates through heavy traffic in Washington, September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 25, 2010
President Obama greets members of a long receiving line after stepping off Air Force One at Chicago`s O'Hare International Airport, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, October 07, 2010
Marine One carrying President Obama flies over the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc on the 65th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2009
A couple watch as the motorcade of President Obama passes through Oak Harbor, Ohio, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2012
President Obama arrives in Seattle, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2011
