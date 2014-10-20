Obama on the stump
President Obama carries boxes of pastries into a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. With Obama is Governor Pat Quinn and Senator Dick Durbin who are both running for re-election. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama steps up from his limo to wave as he departs a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. Quinn is running for re-election as Governor of Illinois. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman reacts after getting a kiss from President Obama at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People react as President Obama arrives to speak at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama greets supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama and Illinois Governor Pat Quinn attend a campaign rally in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A boy holds a sign as he waits for the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally for Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A pro-immigration reform demonstrator yells at President Obama during a campaign rally for Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama hugs Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a campaign rally for Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama hugs Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Israel during a visit to the office of California State Senator Ted Lieu who is running for U.S. Congress in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent guards a door as President Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
