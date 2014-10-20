Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 20, 2014 | 2:25pm EDT

Obama on the stump

President Obama carries boxes of pastries into a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. With Obama is Governor Pat Quinn and Senator Dick Durbin who are both running for re-election. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama carries boxes of pastries into a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. With Obama is Governor Pat Quinn and Senator Dick Durbin who are both running for re-election. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
President Obama carries boxes of pastries into a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. With Obama is Governor Pat Quinn and Senator Dick Durbin who are both running for re-election. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 13
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 13
President Obama steps up from his limo to wave as he departs a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. Quinn is running for re-election as Governor of Illinois. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama steps up from his limo to wave as he departs a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. Quinn is running for re-election as Governor of Illinois. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
President Obama steps up from his limo to wave as he departs a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. Quinn is running for re-election as Governor of Illinois. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 13
A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 13
A woman reacts after getting a kiss from President Obama at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman reacts after getting a kiss from President Obama at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
A woman reacts after getting a kiss from President Obama at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 13
People react as President Obama arrives to speak at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People react as President Obama arrives to speak at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
People react as President Obama arrives to speak at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 13
President Obama greets supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama greets supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 20, 2014
President Obama greets supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 13
President Obama and Illinois Governor Pat Quinn attend a campaign rally in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama and Illinois Governor Pat Quinn attend a campaign rally in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 20, 2014
President Obama and Illinois Governor Pat Quinn attend a campaign rally in Chicago, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 13
A boy holds a sign as he waits for the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally for Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A boy holds a sign as he waits for the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally for Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
A boy holds a sign as he waits for the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally for Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 13
A pro-immigration reform demonstrator yells at President Obama during a campaign rally for Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A pro-immigration reform demonstrator yells at President Obama during a campaign rally for Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
A pro-immigration reform demonstrator yells at President Obama during a campaign rally for Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 13
President Obama hugs Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a campaign rally for Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama hugs Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a campaign rally for Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
President Obama hugs Maryland Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown at a campaign rally for Brown at a High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 13
President Obama hugs Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Israel during a visit to the office of California State Senator Ted Lieu who is running for U.S. Congress in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama hugs Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Israel during a visit to the office of California State Senator Ted Lieu who is running for U.S. Congress in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
President Obama hugs Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Israel during a visit to the office of California State Senator Ted Lieu who is running for U.S. Congress in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 13
A Secret Service agent guards a door as President Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Secret Service agent guards a door as President Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, October 20, 2014
A Secret Service agent guards a door as President Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Destruction in Donetsk

Destruction in Donetsk

Next Slideshows

Destruction in Donetsk

Destruction in Donetsk

Residents are caught in the crossfire as rebels and government forces battle for control of the eastern city.

Oct 20 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 17 2014
Ebola in America

Ebola in America

Two Texas health workers have contracted Ebola after treating a Liberian who died of the disease in Dallas.

Oct 17 2014
Police raid Hong Kong camp

Police raid Hong Kong camp

Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons as they clear pro-democracy protesters and barricades.

Oct 17 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast