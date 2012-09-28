Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2012 | 3:25pm EDT

Obama: On the trail

<p>President Obama delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 30
<p>A member of the audience reacts as President Obama shakes her hand at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A member of the audience reacts as President Obama shakes her hand at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

A member of the audience reacts as President Obama shakes her hand at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 30
<p>President Obama kisses a member of the audience at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama kisses a member of the audience at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama kisses a member of the audience at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 30
<p>President Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 30
<p>President Obama waits for first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama waits for first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama waits for first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 30
<p>President Obama talks at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama talks at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama talks at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 30
<p>President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 30
<p>Royceann Porter cheers for President Obama at a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Royceann Porter cheers for President Obama at a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

Royceann Porter cheers for President Obama at a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 30
<p>The Seal of the President is placed on the podium that President Obama will use at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

The Seal of the President is placed on the podium that President Obama will use at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

The Seal of the President is placed on the podium that President Obama will use at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 30
<p>President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 30
<p>President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 30
<p>President Obama meets customers outside the Ossorio Bakery and Cafe before he goes inside to eat breakfast with seniors while campaigning in Cocoa, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama meets customers outside the Ossorio Bakery and Cafe before he goes inside to eat breakfast with seniors while campaigning in Cocoa, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama meets customers outside the Ossorio Bakery and Cafe before he goes inside to eat breakfast with seniors while campaigning in Cocoa, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 30
<p>President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 30
<p>President Obama makes phone calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama makes phone calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama makes phone calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
14 / 30
<p>President Obama appears surprised as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama appears surprised as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama appears surprised as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 30
<p>A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 30
<p>President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 30
<p>Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 30
<p>President Obama receives a hug after speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama receives a hug after speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama receives a hug after speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 30
<p>President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 30
<p>President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
21 / 30
<p>Reflected in a teleprompter, supporters listen as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Reflected in a teleprompter, supporters listen as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

Reflected in a teleprompter, supporters listen as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 30
<p>A supporter cries out "four more years" as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A supporter cries out "four more years" as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

A supporter cries out "four more years" as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
23 / 30
<p>President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
24 / 30
<p>President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
25 / 30
<p>President Obama poses for a picture with members of Vox Harmonia, from Salem High School as he participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama poses for a picture with members of Vox Harmonia, from Salem High School as he participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama poses for a picture with members of Vox Harmonia, from Salem High School as he participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
26 / 30
<p>President Obama greets members of the audience including a Woodbridge kids baseball team at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama greets members of the audience including a Woodbridge kids baseball team at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama greets members of the audience including a Woodbridge kids baseball team at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
27 / 30
<p>President Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews as he departs Washington September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews as he departs Washington September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews as he departs Washington September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
28 / 30
<p>President Obama removes his jacket as he arrives in Tampa, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama removes his jacket as he arrives in Tampa, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama removes his jacket as he arrives in Tampa, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
29 / 30
<p>President Obama participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 28, 2012

President Obama participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Ann and Mitt

Ann and Mitt

Next Slideshows

Ann and Mitt

Ann and Mitt

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann on the campaign trail.

Sep 25 2012
How Obama gets around

How Obama gets around

The logistics behind President Obama.

Sep 25 2012
Obama on TV

Obama on TV

The President making the television rounds.

Sep 24 2012
Romney on the road

Romney on the road

An inside look at Romney's transportation during the campaign.

Sep 18 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast