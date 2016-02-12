Edition:
Obama on TV

President Obama appears on a taping of the Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
President Obama makes an appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in New York, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle take part in a taping of the "The View" in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2012
President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2012
President Obama during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2012
President Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon during a televised taping of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2012
President Obama and first lady Michelle appear with Oprah Winfrey during a taping of The Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2011
President Obama smiles during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno Show in Burbank, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2011
President Obama speaks with Jon Stewart during a break in the taping of an interview for the Daily Show in Washington, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, October 27, 2010
President Obama appears on the daytime TV talk show The View in New York, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
CBS correspondent Steve Kroft interviews President Obama in the White House for '60 Minutes', March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tomlinson-CBS News/60 Minutes/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2009
President Obama does commentary with CBS presenters Verne Lundquist (3rd R) and Clark Kellogg (R) at an NCAA game between Georgetown and Duke in Washington, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2010
President Obama laughs as he speaks to host Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2009
Executive producer Debbie Vickers speaks to host Jay Leno during a break as President Obama looks out to the audience during his appearance on the Tonight Show in Los Angeles, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2012
