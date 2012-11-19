Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2012 | 12:55pm EST

Obama overseas

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 20
<p>President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 20
<p>People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, November 19, 2012

People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 20
<p>President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 20
<p>Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar </p>

Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Monday, November 19, 2012

Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
5 / 20
<p>President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 20
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012....more

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 20
<p>President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 20
<p>President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November...more

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 20
<p>Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 20
<p>President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau</p>

President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau

Close
11 / 20
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 20
<p>Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
13 / 20
<p>President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 20
<p>Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar </p>

Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Monday, November 19, 2012

Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
15 / 20
<p>President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung,...more

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 20
<p>Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 20
<p>President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
19 / 20
<p>President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 16 2012
Objects of Sandy

Objects of Sandy

Personal effects amid the ruins of Sandy.

Nov 16 2012
Outrage over Ireland's abortion rules

Outrage over Ireland's abortion rules

Protests mount over Irish abortion laws which resulted in the death of an Indian woman after she was refused a termination.

Nov 16 2012
Northern Ireland's peace walls

Northern Ireland's peace walls

Temporary walls built during "The Troubles" in Northern Ireland continue to stand to this day, dividing Catholic and Protestant communities.

Nov 15 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast