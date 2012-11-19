Obama overseas
U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012....more
President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November...more
Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung,...more
Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
